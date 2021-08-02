UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says There Are No Indications Of Iran's Involvement To Mercer Street Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:31 PM

There are no indications that prove Iran's involvement in the attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) There are no indications that prove Iran's involvement in the attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the UK Foreign summoned the Iranian ambassador in the wake of the recent attack.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has refuted UK accusations as "absolutely groundless" and summoned the UK diplomat in Tehran.

"We have not the slightest reason to believe [that Iran was involved in the attack] as we have no facts. When there are facts, then we will work out our position," Kabulov said.

Tehran has not yet requested Moscow's help over the incident with the vessel, the Russian official added.

More Stories From World

