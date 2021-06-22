Moscow Sees Explosive COVID-19 Incidence Growth, New Cases Up by Almost 100% - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Moscow sees an explosive growth in COVID-19 incidence for three weeks already, as the number of detected cases is up by almost 100 percent, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"Over the past three weeks, we see an explosive growth in the coronavirus incidence. The number of new detected cases increased by almost 100 percent during this period," Rakova said on Russia-24 broadcaster.