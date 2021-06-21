Moscow Starts Sputnik V Vaccine Trials on Teenagers Aged 12-17 in July - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya research center will start trials of its Sputnik V vaccine on teenagers aged between 12 and 17 in Moscow's medical facilities in July, volunteer selection is ongoing, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova announced on Monday.

"Early in July, clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine on teenagers aged 12-17 will start in the Russian capital ...

Based on trials results, it will be possible to make a decision on including teenagers in the program of vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection, A total of 350 people will take part in the trials: 100 in phases 1-2 and 250 more in phase 3. We are carrying out a preliminary selection of volunteers for phase 1-2," Rakova told reporters.

According to the deputy mayor, teenagers who have not contracted the coronavirus and have no contraindications will be able to take part in the trials. They will be offered a lower dose of the vaccine than adults.