Moscow To Respond To Bulgaria's Potential Steps Against Russian Diplomats - Grushko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Moscow to Respond to Bulgaria's Potential Steps Against Russian Diplomats - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Moscow will respond to Sofia's potential steps against Russian diplomats, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

Over the weekend, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that his country is ready to declare Russian diplomats personae non-gratae.

"If Bulgaria takes unfriendly steps towards Russia, then naturally they should understand that there will be reciprocal steps from our side," Grushko told reporters.

Earlier in March, the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office said it brought espionage charges against six citizens, including servicemen and public servants, who allegedly transferred classified data to Russia.

