Moscow Wants Venezuelan Government, Opposition To Reach Agreement, Welcomes Peace Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

Russia wants the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition to reach agreement as soon as possible and welcomes peace talks in Barbados, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Russia wants the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition to reach agreement as soon as possible and welcomes peace talks in Barbados, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

A Venezuelan governmental delegation has recently arrived in Barbados for a new round of Norway-mediated peace talks.

"We are interested to see the government and the opposition agree on settling the current crisis as soon as possible. We welcome the negotiations that are undergoing as part of the so-called Oslo process," Lavrov said at a briefing, held after talks with his counterpart from Jamaica, Kamina Johnson-Smith.

