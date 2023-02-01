Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was considering military aid for Kyiv and was willing to mediate in the conflict.

"We say that all countries that supply weapons (to Ukraine) should understand that we will consider these (weapons) to be legitimate targets for Russia's armed forces," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February last year, Israel has adopted a cautious position towards Moscow, seeking to maintain neutrality.

Israel has particularly emphasised the special ties between the two nations, as Israel has more than a million citizens from the former Soviet Union.

The Kremlin has warned of an escalation in the conflict as Ukraine's Western partners vow more weapons for Kyiv.

"Any attempts -- implemented or even unrealized but announced for the supply of additional, new or some other weapons -- lead and will lead to an escalation of this crisis. And everyone should be aware of this," Zakharova said.

Washington and Berlin this month said they would supply Kyiv with modern tanks but Ukraine is also asking its backers for fighter jets and long-range artillery.