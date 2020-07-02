UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Turnout In Constitutional Amendments Vote Below 56% - Election Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:06 PM

Moscow's Turnout in Constitutional Amendments Vote Below 56% - Election Commission

Moscow's turnout in the vote on amendments to the Russian constitution is slightly lower than 56 percent, deputy head of the city's election commission, Dmitry Reut, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Moscow's turnout in the vote on amendments to the Russian constitution is slightly lower than 56 percent, deputy head of the city's election commission, Dmitry Reut, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to preliminary results released by Moscow's election commission, 65.

29 percent of the voters backed the amendments, and 33.98 percent voted against them.

"Slightly below 56 percent," Reut said, when asked about the turnout.

He added that the online voting turnout amounted to 93.14 percent.

