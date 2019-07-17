UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Americans Find Trump's Racist Attack On 4 Congresswomen 'Un-American' - Poll

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

Most Americans Find Trump's Racist Attack on 4 Congresswomen 'Un-American' - Poll

The majority of Americans find President Donald Trump's controversial racist remarks directed at four Democratic minority congresswomen to be "un-American," a new poll showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The majority of Americans find President Donald Trump's controversial racist remarks directed at four Democratic minority congresswomen to be "un-American," a new poll showed on Wednesday.

More than two-thirds, or 68 percent, of those aware of the controversy called Trump's Twitter comments offensive, the USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll found.

However, among Republicans, most agreed with the president's comment that the four congresswomen should go back to their original countries. The poll showed that 57 percent of Republicans agreed with Trump's remarks, with a third "strongly" agreeing with them.

Independents by more than 2-1 margin called the president's tweets "un-American," the poll showed.

A further 65 percent of those surveyed said that telling minority Americans to "go back where they came from" was a racist statement.

All four congresswomen attacked by Trump are American citizens; three of them were born in the United States.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives approved a resolution condemning the president's remarks.

The House voted 240-187, largely along party lines to pass the resolution, which "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color." Four Republican lawmakers broke ranks and voted in favor of the resolution.

The USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll of 1,005 people, taken online Monday and Tuesday, has a credibility interval of 3.5 percentage points.

Related Topics

USA Resolution Minority Twitter Trump United States From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa issues law amending provisions in A ..

11 minutes ago

CPO suspends police officials

30 seconds ago

BOMETEC DG calls on Naval Chief

33 seconds ago

Slovenian climber dies at Tahu Rutum peak in Karak ..

35 seconds ago

BOI organized B2B meetings for "US Pakistan Busine ..

37 seconds ago

NDMA releases relief items for Neelum Valley affec ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.