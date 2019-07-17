The majority of Americans find President Donald Trump's controversial racist remarks directed at four Democratic minority congresswomen to be "un-American," a new poll showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The majority of Americans find President Donald Trump 's controversial racist remarks directed at four Democratic minority congresswomen to be "un-American," a new poll showed on Wednesday.

More than two-thirds, or 68 percent, of those aware of the controversy called Trump's Twitter comments offensive, the USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll found.

However, among Republicans, most agreed with the president's comment that the four congresswomen should go back to their original countries. The poll showed that 57 percent of Republicans agreed with Trump's remarks, with a third "strongly" agreeing with them.

Independents by more than 2-1 margin called the president's tweets "un-American," the poll showed.

A further 65 percent of those surveyed said that telling minority Americans to "go back where they came from" was a racist statement.

All four congresswomen attacked by Trump are American citizens; three of them were born in the United States.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives approved a resolution condemning the president's remarks.

The House voted 240-187, largely along party lines to pass the resolution, which "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color." Four Republican lawmakers broke ranks and voted in favor of the resolution.

The USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll of 1,005 people, taken online Monday and Tuesday, has a credibility interval of 3.5 percentage points.