Most Germans Admit To Feeling Helpless About Events At Home - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) A majority of Germans say there is little they can do to influence events at home, which is the most helpless they have felt in decades, a poll published this week revealed.

Only 29% said they believed they had the power as citizens to influence events around them, while 52% said they felt helpless, according to the poll by the Allensbach Institute for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.

This disillusionment is the strongest in eastern Germany where 63% of those polled said they had no influence on the events unfolding around them, with only 14% saying they believed the matters were in their hands.

The share of German nationals who felt empowered about their ability to influence events at home has risen steadily post-unification, going up from a low of 22% in 1992 to a record 47% in 2021.

