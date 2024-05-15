Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday assured that the Government is committed to provide support to the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday assured that the Government is committed to provide support to the business community.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a meeting at the Finance Division today to address the challenges confronted by the industrial sector pertaining to energy,said a press release issued here.

Key participants of the meeting were Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Commerce Mr Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Mr Rana Tanveer Hussain, National Coordinator SIFC Major General Tabassum Habib, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mr Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman APTMA Mr Asif Inam and other prominent industrialists and concerned federal secretaries.

The Primary agenda was to discuss and devise solutions for addressing the power sector issues affecting the business community. Chairman Nishat Chunian Group, Mr Shahzad Saleem presented a comprehensive overview of the challenges and proposed measures, with a focus on energy pricing.

Finance Minister nominated Mr Ali Pervaiz Malik MNA as the focal person for coordinating with ministries for early resolution of the issues.