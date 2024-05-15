Open Menu

Govt Committed To Support Business Community:Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday assured that the Government is committed to provide support to the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday assured that the Government is committed to provide support to the business community.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting on energy Issues related to Industry.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a meeting at the Finance Division today to address the challenges confronted by the industrial sector pertaining to energy,said a press release issued here.

Key participants of the meeting were Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Commerce Mr Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Mr Rana Tanveer Hussain, National Coordinator SIFC Major General Tabassum Habib, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mr Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman APTMA Mr Asif Inam and other prominent industrialists and concerned federal secretaries.

The Primary agenda was to discuss and devise solutions for addressing the power sector issues affecting the business community. Chairman Nishat Chunian Group, Mr Shahzad Saleem presented a comprehensive overview of the challenges and proposed measures, with a focus on energy pricing.

Finance Minister nominated Mr Ali Pervaiz Malik MNA as the focal person for coordinating with ministries for early resolution of the issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Business Chunian Jahanzeb Khan Commerce Government Industry Nishat

Recent Stories

PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May ..

PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23

4 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in ..

Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June

4 minutes ago
 'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slov ..

'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM

4 minutes ago
 Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan mart ..

Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza

4 minutes ago
 Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Arme ..

Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Armenia

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
ICC's security delegation visits Central Police Of ..

ICC's security delegation visits Central Police Office

3 minutes ago
 PPAF & NCSW Unite for women's empowerment in Pakis ..

PPAF & NCSW Unite for women's empowerment in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to ensure justice at doorsteps: ..

Federal Ombudsman to ensure justice at doorsteps: Ejaz Qureshi

21 minutes ago
 ECC grants Rs. 23 billion for AJ&K government

ECC grants Rs. 23 billion for AJ&K government

21 minutes ago
 Palestinians say Gaza war like enduring a second ' ..

Palestinians say Gaza war like enduring a second 'Nakba'

17 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for wider public awar ..

Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for wider public awareness on ombudsman institution ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business