Courts Give Jail Terms To Two Drug Peddlers In Separate Cases

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:36 PM

A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday gave 12 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday gave 12 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Amees was arrested by Dhamial Police of Rawalpindi with 1,800 grams of hashish.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.

Meanwhile, in another case registered with Morgah Police Station, another District Court sentenced accused Yasir Mehmood to nine years in prison for having 1,500 grams of charas.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.

