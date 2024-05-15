PTI Founder's Matrimonial Case Adjourned Till May 23
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the matrimonial case till May 23.
District and Sessions Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand heard the case.
The petitioner Khawar Maneka's lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi did not appear in the court. His assistant told the court that Rizwan Abbasi could not appear as he was going abroad.
The PTI founder's lawyer Salman Akram Raja pleaded that the court should take the matter of the lawyer's non-appearance seriously.
The judge then Rizwan Abbasi to make arguments through video link or submit the same in writing on the next date of hearing, and adjourned the case.
