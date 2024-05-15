Punjab Police Arrests Two More POs
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Police has arrested two more dangerous proclaimed offenders (PO) wanted in murder cases from Saudi Arabia.
As per details, Sialkot police arrested proclaimed offender Abdul Majeed who was wanted in double murder case for 8 years. In 2016, Abdul Majeed shot and killed two citizens in Sialkot. The accused fled to Saudi Arabia after the incident, Punjab Police issued a red notice from Interpol and continued follow-up. A special team of Saudi police reached Islamabad along with the accused and handed over the accused to the Punjab police at the airport.
Another fugitive Jahan Khan shot and killed a citizen in Dera Ghazi Khan in 2022 and fled abroad, Red notice was issued by Punjab Police from Interpol, the accused was arrested at Lahore Airport.
Punjab Police Spokesman said that the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 35.
The IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has appreciated the police teams for arresting dangerous proclaimed offenders from Saudi Arabia. He directed that the both accused should be brought to justice after completing legal process soon.
He directed that the crackdown should be further intensified to arrest other dangerous fugitives wanted in serious cases.
