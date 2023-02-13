Multiple Houses Leveled in Ottawa After Gas Leak Triggers Explosion - Fire Services

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Multiple houses under construction have been leveled after a gas leak triggered an explosion in Orleans, a suburb of Ottawa, the city's Fire Services said in a statement on Monday.

"We are on the scene in Orleans for a gas leak that caused an explosion & has taken out multiple houses under construction in the areas of Tenth Line (and) Shallow Pond PI. Gas is still leaking at this time... Please avoid the area," the Ottawa Fire Services said via Twitter.

The firefighters who arrived on the scene reported that they had to use chainsaws to cut their way through the debris in order to recue an affected individual who was said to be "stable and talking.

"

Ottawa Fire Services tweeted again later in the morning announcing that it had rescued a second individual from under the debris.

All of the city's special operations teams are on the scene of the incident and are participating in locating and rescuing trapped individuals, it said.

According to reports, the blast was felt in the neighboring city of Gatineau, some 15km away from the blast site.