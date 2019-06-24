UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Munitions Depot Blasts Prompt Evacuation Of Kazakh Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:29 PM

Munitions depot blasts prompt evacuation of Kazakh town

A series of explosions at a southern Kazakh munitions depot Monday led authorities to evacuate a nearby town of 40,000 people and saw dozens reportedly hospitalised

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :A series of explosions at a southern Kazakh munitions depot Monday led authorities to evacuate a nearby town of 40,000 people and saw dozens reportedly hospitalised.

The blasts near the town of Arys were caused by "a fire, which led to the explosion of some of the ammunition (at the depot)," Kazakhstan's defence ministry said in a statement.

Social media users shared videos of people fleeing the area with huge plumes of smoke rising towards the sky in the backdrop.

The defence ministry said there had been no deaths or injuries recorded.

But Radio Free Europe's Kazakh service reported over 50 hospitalised, citing sources at two hospitals in the south of the country.

Three people in a hospital in Shymkent, a city of one million, were in a serious condition, RFE reported.

The head of the administrative region where Arys is located said that the town would be evacuated "completely" on Monday.

"Given the scale of what is happening, we see that we need to evacuate the city as a whole," Umirzak Shukeyev, Turkestan regional head, said in comments published by the private Tengrinews website.

Related Topics

Fire Europe Arys Shymkent Kazakhstan Media Million

Recent Stories

ADAFSA emphasises need for livestock breeders to i ..

4 minutes ago

Plan 9 launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurs ..

5 minutes ago

These Indians won over hearts by supporting Pakist ..

9 minutes ago

Devaluation didn’t increase exports but poverty: ..

11 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Exceeded by 2% Plan for Defense ..

2 minutes ago

Contaminated Druzhba Oil May Be Removed From Belar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.