2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

Batting first, England women scored 144 runs for the loss of six wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

NORTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) England women team beat Pakistan women by 65 runs in the second T20 of three-match series in Northampton on Friday.

In reply, Pakistan women were all out at 79 runs in 15.5 overs.

England have a decisive lead of 2-0.