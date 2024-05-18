2nd Women T20: England Beat Pakistan By 65 Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 04:02 PM
Batting first, England women scored 144 runs for the loss of six wickets in stipulated 20 overs.
NORTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) England women team beat Pakistan women by 65 runs in the second T20 of three-match series in Northampton on Friday.
Batting first, England women scored 144 runs for the loss of six wickets in stipulated 20 overs.
In reply, Pakistan women were all out at 79 runs in 15.5 overs.
England have a decisive lead of 2-0.
Recent Stories
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Higher Education transferred, posting principles of various colleges19 minutes ago
-
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage17 hours ago
-
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool17 hours ago
-
Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season17 hours ago
-
Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title19 hours ago
-
PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress19 hours ago
-
Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship19 hours ago
-
Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases19 hours ago
-
Lahore Sikandars clinch Pakistan Champions League Title19 hours ago
-
Ahsan vows to revive Pakistan’s sports19 hours ago
-
Juventus sack coach Allegri after Italian Cup rampage19 hours ago
-
Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival19 hours ago