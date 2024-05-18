Anmol Baloch Denies Any Relationship With Hamza Sohail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 03:57 PM
The actress says there is no love or affection between them beyond their professional interaction.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Rising popular actress Anmol Baloch on Saturday clarified that she did not have personal relationship with her co-actor Hamza Sohail.
In a recent interview, Baloch stated that there is no love or affection between them beyond their professional interaction.
During the interview, the host asked Anmol Baloch if she ever considered the possibility of a real-life relationship with Hamza Sohail, given the speculation from people on set.
Baloch firmly responded that there is no such possibility, nor should there be any such discussions.
Anmol Baloch emphasized the significant differences between her family and Hamza Sohail’s family, pointing out that both families have distinct plans and expectations for their members.
She stressed that their relationship is purely professional.
“Where there is only work, only work should be done, and such matters should not be brought up,” she added.
Recent Stories
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion2 days ago
-
Hollywood heads to Cannes as off-screen drama soars4 days ago
-
Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, An ..4 days ago
-
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage4 days ago
-
Death anniversary of comedian, writer, poet Athar Shah observed8 days ago
-
Cate Blanchett to be honoured at San Sebastian film festival9 days ago
-
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes11 days ago
-
Hania Aamir steals spotlight in red saree at wedding ceremony14 days ago
-
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan15 days ago
-
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha17 days ago
-
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai18 days ago
-
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake23 days ago