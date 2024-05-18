Open Menu

Anmol Baloch Denies Any Relationship With Hamza Sohail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 03:57 PM

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

The actress says there is no love or affection between them beyond their professional interaction.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Rising popular actress Anmol Baloch on Saturday clarified that she did not have personal relationship with her co-actor Hamza Sohail.

In a recent interview, Baloch stated that there is no love or affection between them beyond their professional interaction.

During the interview, the host asked Anmol Baloch if she ever considered the possibility of a real-life relationship with Hamza Sohail, given the speculation from people on set.

Baloch firmly responded that there is no such possibility, nor should there be any such discussions.

Anmol Baloch emphasized the significant differences between her family and Hamza Sohail’s family, pointing out that both families have distinct plans and expectations for their members.

She stressed that their relationship is purely professional.

“Where there is only work, only work should be done, and such matters should not be brought up,” she added.

