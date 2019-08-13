UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Munitions Explode In Baghdad's Green Zone, Leaving 13 People Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Munitions Explode in Baghdad's Green Zone, Leaving 13 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A total of 13 people were injured on Monday as a result of munitions explosions in the Green Zone of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, caused by blasts at a nearby ammunition depot, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported that the munitions fell in the Green Zone, where government agencies and foreign diplomatic missions are located. A source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik that the munitions had also hit residential areas of the city.

"Seven injured people have been delivered to the Yarmouk hospital, six more to the Mahmudiyah hospital," the Health Ministry said, as quoted by al Sumaria broadcaster.

The ministry added that all the victims sustained slight injuries and some of them had already been allowed to leave medical facilities.

Related Topics

Injured Baghdad Media All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

3 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

4 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

4 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.