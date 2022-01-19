UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Tesla AI Creates Opportunity For Future AGI To Emerge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Musk Says Tesla AI Creates Opportunity for Future AGI to Emerge

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) used in Tesla self-driving cars might play a role in the creation of full-fledged self-learning General AI (AGI), Elon Musk, the US company's founder, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The Artificial Intelligence (AI) used in Tesla self-driving cars might play a role in the creation of full-fledged self-learning General AI (AGI), Elon Musk, the US company's founder, said on Wednesday.

"Tesla AI might play a role in AGI, given that it trains against the outside world, especially with the advent of Optimus," Musk tweeted.

On August 19, Musk announced that Tesla would build a humanoid robot named Optimus designed to "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks" and respond to voice commands, promising to show off a prototype in 2022.

Back then, Musk said that with the Tesla AI, which is capable of recognition and navigating through the world, "it kind of makes sense to put that on to the humanoid form."

According to Musk, the new humanoid Tesla robot might be a step toward building a full-fledged AGI that would be capable of self-learning and completing a range of tasks in comparison to AI or narrow AI, which is usually able to complete and study a very limited number of similar tasks.

