Namibia President Might Attend Russia-Africa Summit -Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Namibia could be represented at the highest level at the important upcoming Russia - Africa summit this summer, Ipumbu Shiimi, Minister of Finance of Namibia told Sputnik.

While saying that he himself would not be present, Ipumbu noted that a delegation would be there on behalf of Namibia.

"I believe Namibia will have a delegation, because Namibia and Russia are good friends, i believe there will be a delegation," he said. "It could be at a head of state level but I don't have a lot of information yet."

The Namibian minister stressed that he considers the upcoming event important as it will provide the opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest.

"I think it's always good when people come together, to discuss a common interest," he stated.

"I think it's something we should all encourage, I think it's an important summit."

Russian President Vladimir Putin in March invited the leaders of African countries to attend a summit in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month that preparations for the Russia-Africa summit are underway.

The first Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in the Russian city of Sochi, and the second is scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg. Russian Ambassador to Ouagadougou and Yamoussoukro Alexey Saltykov told Sputnik in March that the Russian side has already sent invitations to the leadership of both countries.

