UrduPoint.com

Nantes Cathedral Arsonist Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Nantes Cathedral Arsonist Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Rwandan Emmanuel Abayisenga, who set fire to the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in the western French city of Nantes in July 2020, has been sentenced to four years in prison, French media reported on Thursday.

A court noted the "careful and methodical" nature of Abayisenga's actions, but acknowledged that he had mental problems, the France Bleu radio reported.

The report added that the convict is prohibited from staying in the Loire-Atlantique department, where the city of Nantes is located, for five years.

Abayisenga is also awaiting trial for the murder of a priest in 2021, AFP reported.

The fire in Nantes Cathedral occurred in July 2020. As a result of the fire, the large organ of the cathedral was completely destroyed. The law enforcement agencies detained a native of Rwanda, who was a volunteer in the cathedral. He later confessed to the arson.

In August 2021, Abayisenga came to the police and confessed to the murder of a Catholic priest in France's western department of Vendee. He was immediately taken into custody but then placed in a psychiatric hospital.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police France Nantes St. Paul Rwanda July August 2020 Church Media From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and T ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appo ..

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bi ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.