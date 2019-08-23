Native American Tribes Vow to Continue Fight Against Keystone XL After Route Approval

(@FahadShabbir)

Native American tribes will continue to fight to prevent the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline despite the Nebraska Supreme Court's decision to approve the pipeline's route, Yankton Sioux member and Chair of the Ihanktonwan Treaty Committee Faith Spotted Eagle said on Friday

"The fight is not over, the prayers are still traveling and we never will give up on protecting sacred lands and water," Spotted Eagle said in the statement. "I am hoping that the investors will regain their humanity and realize that they are threatening the lives of our front-line communities, where they do not live and that they will move towards divestment."

Indigenous Environmental Network Dallas Goldtooth said in a separate statement that although the Nebraska Supreme Court's decision is frustrating, but they will not give up the fight to protect sacred lands from what he characterized is a "dirty tar sands pipeline.

Winconi Un Tipi Resistance Camp member Lewis Grassrope said in a statement the Nebraska Supreme Court's decision is disheartening, but they will continue to fight to preserve the safety and livelihood within their ancestral lands.

Earlier on Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed the November 2017 decision by the Nebraska Public Service Commission that approved the Keystone XL pipeline route through the state.

The 1,179-mile Keystone XL pipeline would carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Canadian province of Alberta to Nebraska and from there down south to the oil refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast.