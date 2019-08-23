UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Native American Tribes Vow To Continue Fight Against Keystone XL After Route Approval

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:21 PM

Native American Tribes Vow to Continue Fight Against Keystone XL After Route Approval

Native American tribes will continue to fight to prevent the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline despite the Nebraska Supreme Court's decision to approve the pipeline's route, Yankton Sioux member and Chair of the Ihanktonwan Treaty Committee Faith Spotted Eagle said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Native American tribes will continue to fight to prevent the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline despite the Nebraska Supreme Court's decision to approve the pipeline's route, Yankton Sioux member and Chair of the Ihanktonwan Treaty Committee Faith Spotted Eagle said on Friday.

"The fight is not over, the prayers are still traveling and we never will give up on protecting sacred lands and water," Spotted Eagle said in the statement. "I am hoping that the investors will regain their humanity and realize that they are threatening the lives of our front-line communities, where they do not live and that they will move towards divestment."

Indigenous Environmental Network Dallas Goldtooth said in a separate statement that although the Nebraska Supreme Court's decision is frustrating, but they will not give up the fight to protect sacred lands from what he characterized is a "dirty tar sands pipeline.

"

Winconi Un Tipi Resistance Camp member Lewis Grassrope said in a statement the Nebraska Supreme Court's decision is disheartening, but they will continue to fight to preserve the safety and livelihood within their ancestral lands.

Earlier on Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed the November 2017 decision by the Nebraska Public Service Commission that approved the Keystone XL pipeline route through the state.

The 1,179-mile Keystone XL pipeline would carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Canadian province of Alberta to Nebraska and from there down south to the oil refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Water Oil Eagle Yankton Dallas November 2017 From

Recent Stories

India's move in IOK entails grave risk for peace, ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Meeting Trade Team at White House in Light o ..

4 minutes ago

CDA chief directs to start rehabilitation work in ..

4 minutes ago

15 Madadgar to be re-activated, new police system ..

4 minutes ago

Pak Movement enthusiasm needed to make country pro ..

14 minutes ago

No corruption cases of PCSIR under investigation i ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.