NATO Chief Says Alliance Wants ntention to Strengthen Cooperation With Finland, Sweden

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance wanted to strengthen cooperation with Finland and Sweden, confirming the alliance's open door policy for new members.

"NATO will not compromise on its core principles, we stand for the right of every nation to choose its own alliances, and NATO's door remains open.

NATO will work closely with Finland and Sweden, we respect their independent security policy, and Finland and Sweden have their right to determine their future," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following talks with the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland.