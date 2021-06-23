NATO Considering Routes for Troop Transfer to Border of Russia-Belarus Union State- Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) NATO is testing routes for quick transfer of troops to the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The North Atlantic alliance is increasing the number of high-readiness group alignments, it is testing routes for quick transfer of troops to the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

The defense minister cited the Defender Europe drills, during which offensive operations on NATO's eastern flank were practiced, as an example.