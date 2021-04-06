NATO Has 'Open Doors' Policy But Expects Kiev to Focus on Reforms - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) NATO has an "open doors" policy on membership but expects Ukraine to focus on reforms and development of its defense to bring it in line with NATO standards, a spokesperson of the alliance told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the recent escalation in Donbas with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and expressed the belief that NATO membership was the only way to end the war.

"Ukraine is a valued and long-standing NATO partner, and over the last years we have further stepped up our political dialogue and practical cooperation.

NATO has an open door policy on membership and Allies stand by their decisions taken at the Bucharest Summit in 2008. At the same time, we expect Ukraine to continue to focus on domestic reforms, consolidate its democratic institutions, strengthen the rule of law, and to develop its defence capabilities in accordance with NATO standards. NATO will continue to support Ukraine by helping to strengthen the capacity of its armed forces, as well as the broader reforms that help the country move forward with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the spokesperson said.