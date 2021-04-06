UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Has 'Open Doors' Policy But Expects Kiev To Focus On Reforms - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:18 PM

NATO Has 'Open Doors' Policy But Expects Kiev to Focus on Reforms - Spokesperson

NATO has an "open doors" policy on membership but expects Ukraine to focus on reforms and development of its defense to bring it in line with NATO standards, a spokesperson of the alliance told Sputnik on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) NATO has an "open doors" policy on membership but expects Ukraine to focus on reforms and development of its defense to bring it in line with NATO standards, a spokesperson of the alliance told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the recent escalation in Donbas with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and expressed the belief that NATO membership was the only way to end the war.

"Ukraine is a valued and long-standing NATO partner, and over the last years we have further stepped up our political dialogue and practical cooperation.

NATO has an open door policy on membership and Allies stand by their decisions taken at the Bucharest Summit in 2008. At the same time, we expect Ukraine to continue to focus on domestic reforms, consolidate its democratic institutions, strengthen the rule of law, and to develop its defence capabilities in accordance with NATO standards. NATO will continue to support Ukraine by helping to strengthen the capacity of its armed forces, as well as the broader reforms that help the country move forward with its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Bucharest Same Alliance

Recent Stories

CDA chief for better facilities in F-9 park

3 minutes ago

'Karachi Air Quality in 2021 and Beyond' discussed ..

3 minutes ago

UN Helping Thousands Displaced by Civil Strife in ..

3 minutes ago

Rain turns Islamabad weather pleasant

3 minutes ago

Meeting discusses draft legislation for setting up ..

6 minutes ago

Protests break out in Benin before election

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.