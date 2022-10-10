UrduPoint.com

Published October 10, 2022

NATO Head Says Discussed Continuing Support for Kiev With Ukrainian Foreign Minister

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday assured Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of the bloc's continued support for Kiev for "as long as it takes" following Russia's massive retaliatory strikes on Ukraine

"Spoke with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

"Spoke with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

On Monday, Moscow launched a massive strike using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an operational meeting with Russia's Security Council.

According to the Russian Defense Minister, the main goal of the strikes was achieved.

The move came following a Saturday blast on the Crimean bridge, which Putin called a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. According to the Russian president, Ukraine was also behind three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted to undermine the TurkStream gas pipeline. The Russian leader said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev has put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.

