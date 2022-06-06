UrduPoint.com

NATO Ramstein Dust II-2022 Drills To Be Held In Turkey From June 20-28 - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:55 PM

The NATO Ramstein Dust II-2022 exercises will be held in a Turkish military base in Konya from June 20-28, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday

"Ramstein Dust II-2022 (RADU II-22), a NATO deployment and readiness exercise, officially begins in Turkey. The equipment was transferred to Turkey on June 5 as part of the RADU exercise, which will take place from June 20 to 28," the ministry said in a statement.

