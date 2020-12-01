NATO Should Urge Washington to Extend New Start - Russian Foreign Ministry

NATO should cal on the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) instead of continuing with its absurd musings on Russia's military potential, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Tuesday

"We would like to remind NATO member states and the secretary general of the organization about Russia's proposals on de-escalation in Europe and conditions for the end of the INF Treaty, which envisage a mutual verifiable moratorium on deployment of short- and mid-range missiles in Europe," Zakharova continued.

According to the spokeswoman, all of this would be more sensible than "proceeding with absurd thoughts on how Russia is increasing its military potential 'around NATO countries."