UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Send Teams To Counter Disinformation In North Macedonia - US Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:57 PM

NATO to Send Teams to Counter Disinformation in North Macedonia - US Envoy

NATO plans to dispatch its "counter hybrid" teams to North Macedonia to help its newest member to repel alleged disinformation campaigns coming from Russia, US Ambassador to the alliance Kay Hutchinson told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) NATO plans to dispatch its "counter hybrid" teams to North Macedonia to help its newest member to repel alleged disinformation campaigns coming from Russia, US Ambassador to the alliance Kay Hutchinson told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think that those will be available to North Macedonia ... to prepare the North Macedonian media to repel these disinformation campaigns," Hutchinson said at a media briefing. "Russia in particular has tried to sow disinformation, really tried to keep North Macedonia from seeking to be a member of NATO and then when the accession was accepted has continued to put disinformation in North Macedonia.

"

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of waging disinformation campaigns against the West.

Hutchinson said that NATO "counter hybrid support teams" are already deployed on the same mission in Montenegro, another country in the Balkans.

She also accused Russia and China of sowing disinformation about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic by suggesting it may have come from the United Stated or Europe. NATO is trying to respond to it with facts, Hutchinson said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe China Same Hutchinson Alliance Macedonia May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Boosts Pompeo's Authority Over Energy Policy ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in New York Stat ..

2 minutes ago

US Seeks Injunction Against Lead Paint Removal Fir ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker constitutes committee on ..

12 minutes ago

AJK Govt. announces to establish latest Isolation ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.