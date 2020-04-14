NATO to Send Teams to Counter Disinformation in North Macedonia - US Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) NATO plans to dispatch its "counter hybrid" teams to North Macedonia to help its newest member to repel alleged disinformation campaigns coming from Russia, US Ambassador to the alliance Kay Hutchinson told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think that those will be available to North Macedonia ... to prepare the North Macedonian media to repel these disinformation campaigns," Hutchinson said at a media briefing. "Russia in particular has tried to sow disinformation, really tried to keep North Macedonia from seeking to be a member of NATO and then when the accession was accepted has continued to put disinformation in North Macedonia.

"

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of waging disinformation campaigns against the West.

Hutchinson said that NATO "counter hybrid support teams" are already deployed on the same mission in Montenegro, another country in the Balkans.

She also accused Russia and China of sowing disinformation about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic by suggesting it may have come from the United Stated or Europe. NATO is trying to respond to it with facts, Hutchinson said.