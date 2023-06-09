NATO Urges Russia to Reconsider Withdrawal From CFE Treaty - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) NATO said on Friday that Russia should reconsider its decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it already notified all states parties to the CFE Treaty of its decision to withdraw from it starting November 7.

"Allies urge Russia to implement its commitments and obligations, and to use the remaining time before its withdrawal to reconsider its decision," the statement said.

NATO countries to continue internal consultations on the consequences of Russia's withdrawal from the CFE Treaty.

"Allies will continue to consult on the implications of Russia's withdrawal from the CFE Treaty and its impact on the security of the Alliance," the statement said.