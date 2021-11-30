A 45 percent plurality of Americans cites COVID-19 as the United States' greatest health threat, down from a two-thirds majority a year ago, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

"The decline in those naming COVID-19 or viruses generally as the nation's top health problem has occurred across society, seen about equally among men, women and all age groups," a press release explaining the poll said.

In Gallup's November 1-16 poll, 47 percent named viruses in general as the nation's top health woe, with 45 percent specifically mentioning COVID-19, the release said.

In November 2020, 69 percent saw viruses as the top threat, including 67 percent citing COVID-19, the release added.

The data were collected before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus triggered new travel restrictions, as well as a stock market sell-off on Friday, according to the release.

Citations of ten other healthcare woes listed by Gallup - including access to, and cost-of healthcare, mental illness and drug abuse - collectively totaled 44 percent.