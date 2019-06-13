UrduPoint.com
Neither US Nor Iran Ready 'to Even Think' About Making Any Agreement Yet - Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and Iran are not yet at the stage where either country is prepared to even consider negotiating an agreement to settle differences with each other

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and Iran are not yet at the stage where either country is prepared to even consider negotiating an agreement to settle differences with each other.

"While I very much appreciate PM [Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo] Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal," Trump said in a Twitter message. "They are not ready, and neither are we!"

