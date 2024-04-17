New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received letters of credentials on Wednesday from the newly appointed ambassadors of two countries

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received letters of credentials on Wednesday from the newly appointed ambassadors of two countries.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan separately welcomed Charles Kayonga of the East African nation of Rwanda and Tatiana Daniela Garcia Silva of the Central American nation of Nicaragua.