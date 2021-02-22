New brand identity and website of the UAE Federal export credit company to reflect its innovation strategy in line with UAE’s journey towards the next 50

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, shows its keenness to evolve as it launched its new brand logo and website in a bid to reflect its staunch commitment to continuously integrate innovation in accelerating and sustaining the national economic diversification of the country

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Feb, 2021) Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, shows its keenness to evolve as it launched its new brand logo and website in a bid to reflect its staunch commitment to continuously integrate innovation in accelerating and sustaining the national economic diversification of the country.

The move aims to mirror ECI’s aligned strategy with the UAE’s economic agenda towards the next 50 years in order to keep pace with the ever-changing landscape of the global trade and export industry.

The modern-looking brand logo symbolises ECI’s new set of innovation-led goals amidst a new era of shifting global trade demands. It also highlights ECI’s unyielding brand presence in the global arena, as well as its unwavering mandate to diversify the UAE’s non-oil economy through a string of bespoke export credit products and fin-tech solutions.

As part of introducing a new digital infrastructure that consists of a new visual identity and updated details about its products and services, ECI has also unveiled its new dynamic website, in order to provide UAE businesses and exporters easier access to trade solutions that will help them achieve their expansion goals.

Aligned with its mission to reinvigorate inclusive growth amongst the UAE business sector, ECI’s new visual identity complements its commitment to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand in the international market, with seamless access to trade protection, credit solutions and funding.

During the launch of the new brand logo and website, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of ECI, together with H.E. Engr. Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Export Development Corporation and Board Member at ECI, and in the presence of Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, visited the Dubai office of ECI in order to engage with the staff as well as give directions with regard to the importance of this new milestone for the Federal export credit company.

Underscoring how the new brand identity will further highlight ECI’s dedication, H.E. Al Zeyoudi, said: “It is beyond my pleasure to attend the unveiling of the new logo and the launch of the dynamic website of ECI, which has been steadfast in its mandate to bolster the UAE’s non-oil economy through its bespoke financial solutions and strategic partnerships with local and global entities. This new initiative is yet another nod to its support for the country’s leadership, an undertaking that is in line with the UAE’s keenness to adopt innovation and ensure excellence to achieve its diversification goals. ECI’s new logo and website showcase its commitment to support the UAE as it goes in pursuit of achieving economic excellence in the next five decades.”

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, commented: “Our constant strategy is continuous improvement and innovation. Launching a modern-looking logo and enhancing our customer experience through our new website signify our innovative approach to reflect the UAE Federal export credit company’s mandate of providing state-of-the-art fin-tech and digital solutions for trade and export credit, as well as introducing new initiatives that will further propel UAE businesses and exporters towards greater heights.

Our new logo bears the symbol of our leaders’ vision and strategic goals to bolster the country’s economy. Through this new milestone, we aim to further echo our efforts to help the UAE in its economic diversification goals, especially as it begins its journey towards the next 50 years.”

The elements of ECI’s new brand logo

The new logo bears a touch of light blue, which is associated with trustworthiness and reliability. Since its inception, ECI has garnered the trust of its clients and partners through solid dedication to provide the best standards of service in the export industry. The rest of the logo, meanwhile, is marked by the colour grey, a showcase of neutrality and balance evident in ECI’s objectiveness amongst all its clients regardless of their scale.

The new logo also signifies ECI as an entity at the forefront of providing bespoke protection for UAE companies. It serves as a facilitator, growth accelerator and enabler for UAE businesses to expand their businesses globally, creating confidence by putting in place the right solutions to help them compete in the international markets, fulfil orders and get paid.

On educating and serving UAE businesses: The new dynamic website

The new website is aimed not only at providing bespoke financial solutions for UAE exporters and SMEs, it also envisions to educate these businesses about the importance of getting protection against commercial and political risks associated with exports—which can be attained through Trade Credit Insurance and risk mitigation tools.

In addition, the new website will also provide a special portal for SMEs to apply for SME Protect—ECI’s cost-effective and easy-to-access and manage solution that will help businesses move on from the limiting and traditional Letters of Credit or cash payments terms, towards the most updated sales on open credit terms, which helps them enter high-growth markets.

Unyielding mandate

Mirroring its steadfast commitment to accelerate the UAE’s non-oil economy and ensuring business continuity, ECI has helped SMEs stay competitive through the crisis brought about by the pandemic through issuing AED 420 million worth of trade credit support from January to November 2020, which translates to AED 1 billion non-oil trade insured turnover.

The guarantees helped protect the liquidity of SMEs amidst the challenging economic cycle last year, assisting businesses in reducing their cost of bank funding and allowing them to request their preferred bank to discount the invoices—secured by ECI—at preferential rate.