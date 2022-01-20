UrduPoint.com

New Draft Of US Sanctions Seeks Ban On Transactions With Russia's Sovereign Debt

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 06:56 PM

A new draft of US sanctions proposed by Rep. Jim Banks suggests banning transactions with Russia's sovereign debt, according to the bill obtained by The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A new draft of US sanctions proposed by Rep. Jim Banks suggests banning transactions with Russia's sovereign debt, according to the bill obtained by The Washington Post.

"Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall issue regulations to prohibit United States persons from purchasing, selling, or otherwise dealing in Russian sovereign debt that is issued or executed on or after the date that is 60 days after such date of enactment," the document said.

More Stories From World

