New Ebola Case Detected in Uganda Amid Outbreak in Neighboring DRC - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A new case of Ebola infection has been detected in Uganda a little more than a month after the country's authorities declared victory over the virus, the Ugandan Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A 9-year-old girl tested positive for Ebola and was placed under quarantine for treatment at a specialized center, the ministry said.

She was spotted by border control officers after displaying symptoms typical for Ebola when she arrived to Uganda with her mother from the neighboring the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday.

Earlier this summer, Ebola has claimed lives of two people in Uganda under similar circumstances - a 5-year-old boy and his 60-year-old grandmother died after arriving from the DRC.

By mid-July, the Ugandan authorities announced success in stopping the spread of Ebola in the country through various measures, including vaccination, disease monitoring and specialized training of medical staff.

The Ebola virus is transmitted from human to human through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person. The WHO estimates it to have a 50 percent fatality rate. The current pandemic began in the DRC in July 2018.