New Japanese Prime Minister Suga Holds First Talks With US President Trump - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Japan's recently appointed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has held his first conversation with US President Donald Trump since assuming office four days ago, Japanese media outlets reported on Sunday.

Following the meeting, Suga told reporters that both parties had agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between Tokyo and Washington further.

"The alliance between Japan and the United States is the basis of regional peace and stability. We intend to strengthen the alliance between Japan and the United States further," the Japanese prime minister was quoted by the Kyodo news agency as saying.

The Japanese prime minister is also expected to have discussed the unresolved abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea, the agency stated.

Suga, who previously served as Japan's cabinet secretary, was appointed as the country's new prime minister on September 16, two days after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race.

He has replaced Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation in late August because of health concerns.

