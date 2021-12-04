New Restrictions in Germany Linked to Insufficient Number of Vaccinated People - Scholz

Germany's incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that new restrictive measures relating to COVID-19 are prompted by the fact that not enough Germans have gotten vaccinated so far

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Germany's incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that new restrictive measures relating to COVID-19 are prompted by the fact that not enough Germans have gotten vaccinated so far.

"Citizens need to know that every effort will be exerted to manage it (COVID-19 crisis). Therefore, we had to impose restrictions on social life again. These restrictions are hard, especially, after a long time, when we hoped that this can be over soon. But as the number of those vaccinated is not sufficient, we must do it again," Scholz said at an extraordinary congress of his Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The politician added that "the situation now could have been different if some more citizens had decided to receive a vaccine shot.

On Thursday, the German authorities announced new curbs for those not vaccinated against COVID-19, prohuibiting them from partaking in cultural and recreational activities and visiting retail stores, with the exception of grocery stores.

German is experiencing its most dire COVID-19 wave since the start of the pandemic with more than 70,000 new cases registered daily in the latter half of November.

Scholz will be elected as the new Federal chancellor on Wednesday, according to the German government. On Wednesday the SPD, the Alliance 90/The Greens, and the Free Democratic Party presented in Berlin their coalition agreement under which the prospective cabinet will work with Scholz at helm.