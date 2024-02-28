New Tuvalu Govt Reaffirms Relations With Taiwan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Funafuti, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Tuvalu's new government on Wednesday vowed to keep up its "special" relationship with Taiwan, ending speculation that the Pacific island nation was poised to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.
"The new government wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the long-term and lasting special relationship between Tuvalu and the Republic of China, Taiwan," Prime Minister Feleti Teo's government said in a statement of priorities.
Tuvalu, with a population of 11,000, is one of just 12 states that still have formal diplomatic relations with Taipei rather than Beijing.
During the election campaign, senior lawmaker Seve Paeniu floated the idea that Tuvalu's new government could review its Taiwan ties.
That set off frenzied speculation about a looming shift in policy, causing the election to be closely watched from the United States to China.
Andrew Lin, Taiwan's ambassador to Tuvalu, tried to end that speculation on Monday, telling AFP he had received assurances from the new government "that the relationship between Taiwan and Tuvalu is firm, rock solid, durable and everlasting".
The new government said that it wanted to "reassess options" to "strengthen and lift" relations with Taiwan to establish a "more durable, lasting, and mutually beneficial relationship".
Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Deputy Minister Tien Chung-kwang will lead a delegation to Tuvalu "soon".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
More Stories From World
-
Strikes to mark one year since Greece's worst train crash21 minutes ago
-
Two men convicted of murdering Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay1 hour ago
-
Zelensky arrives in Albania ahead of security conference2 hours ago
-
Dead horses, scraps, leaves: Gaza's hungry get desperate2 hours ago
-
Indigenous Colombians fret as sacred mountain glaciers melt2 hours ago
-
Global stocks mostly up despite tepid consumer confidence data2 hours ago
-
Five-goal Haaland crushes Luton as Man City make FA Cup quarter-finals3 hours ago
-
31 dead in Mali after bus plunges off bridge3 hours ago
-
US 'will not send troops to fight in Ukraine:' White House9 hours ago
-
In Sardinia, Italy's Meloni suffers first vote setback11 hours ago
-
Fear for rhinos as poachers kill 500 in South Africa11 hours ago
-
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says11 hours ago