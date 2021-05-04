UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New USAID Administrator Samantha Power Delivers Remarks To Employees Upon Assuming Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

New USAID Administrator Samantha Power Delivers Remarks to Employees Upon Assuming Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power on Monday delivered her welcoming remarks on after being sworn into the office by Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Of the many blessings I've had in my life, none has matched the privilege of serving my country, and I'm really honored to do so again on behalf of President [Joe] Biden to serve alongside all of you, the superb development professionals of this indispensable agency. The truth is, I wanted to be one of you," Power said.

Power, who served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations under the Obama administration, noted that she first encountered and gained a strong respect for USAID after seeing the agency's work during the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where she worked for the International Crisis Group.

USAID is vital to the US foreign policy mission because it is the only agency concurrently addressing climate change, hunger, authoritarianism, the coronavirus pandemic and education.

Power assumes the office of USAID administrator at a time when the agency celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Related Topics

Barack Obama United Nations Education All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

1 hour ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

3 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

2 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

3 minutes ago

German Cabinet Hopes to Quickly Adopt Coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Raab Says Opportunity for Better Relations Wi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.