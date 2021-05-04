New USAID Administrator Samantha Power Delivers Remarks to Employees Upon Assuming Office

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power on Monday delivered her welcoming remarks on after being sworn into the office by Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Of the many blessings I've had in my life, none has matched the privilege of serving my country, and I'm really honored to do so again on behalf of President [Joe] Biden to serve alongside all of you, the superb development professionals of this indispensable agency. The truth is, I wanted to be one of you," Power said.

Power, who served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations under the Obama administration, noted that she first encountered and gained a strong respect for USAID after seeing the agency's work during the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where she worked for the International Crisis Group.

USAID is vital to the US foreign policy mission because it is the only agency concurrently addressing climate change, hunger, authoritarianism, the coronavirus pandemic and education.

Power assumes the office of USAID administrator at a time when the agency celebrates its 60th anniversary.