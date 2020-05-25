New York State Reports 96 New Coronavirus Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that 96 coronavirus patients had died in the US state in the previous day.

"The number of lives lost - 96 - is still painfully high, but only in the relative absurdity of our situation is that relatively good news," he said during a daily press briefing.

The state saw daily deaths drop below 100 to a record low of 84 last Friday for the first time since March, before going up to 109 on Saturday. The death toll is now 23,391.

The United States' overall deaths are nearing 100,000, with more than 1.6 million having caught the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.