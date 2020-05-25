UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Reports 96 New Coronavirus Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

New York State Reports 96 New Coronavirus Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that 96 coronavirus patients had died in the US state in the previous day.

"The number of lives lost - 96 - is still painfully high, but only in the relative absurdity of our situation is that relatively good news," he said during a daily press briefing.

The state saw daily deaths drop below 100 to a record low of 84 last Friday for the first time since March, before going up to 109 on Saturday. The death toll is now 23,391.

The United States' overall deaths are nearing 100,000, with more than 1.6 million having caught the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Governor Died New York United States March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, UN host virtual gathering with OIC members, c ..

1 hour ago

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

2 hours ago

Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India

4 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 665 cases, nine deaths from COVID- ..

5 hours ago

Philippines records five new coronavirus deaths, 2 ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.