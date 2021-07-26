The government of New Zealand announced on Monday that it had agreed to repatriate from Turkey an alleged member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), New Zealand citizen Suhayra Aden, and her two children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The government of New Zealand announced on Monday that it had agreed to repatriate from Turkey an alleged member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), New Zealand citizen Suhayra Aden, and her two children.

In February, the Turkish police detained the 26-year-old woman, who had dual New Zealand-Australian citizenship at the time, when she attempted to cross into the country from Syria illegally. The woman, the subject of an Interpol "blue notice," was later deprived of her Australian citizenship due to alleged ties to the terrorist organization. Ankara thereafter requested that New Zealand repatriate the woman.

"Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey," the government said in a press release, citing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The tough decision was made because "the safety and wellbeing of New Zealanders is paramount for the Government," Ardern was quoted as saying.

The prime minister also condemned Australia's move to revoke her citizenship, noting that Aden should be permitted to return there, as she had lived in New Zealand until the age of six when her family moved to Australia, where she resided before departing for Syria in 2014, using her Australian passport.

"New Zealand is not able to remove citizenship from a person and leave them stateless, and as New Zealand citizens this country is the only place where they can currently legally reside," Ardern added.

Details about arrangements or timing to bring the family home will not be disclosed for security reasons, the official said.