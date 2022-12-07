Newly Agreed US NDAA Bans Exchange of Data on Air Defense Systems With Moscow - Document

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday reached an agreement on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, with committee leadership agreeing to make a ban on the exchange of data related to air defense system with Moscow permanent, according to the released document.

"Makes permanent a ban on the exchange of information related to missile defense systems with Russia," the document read.