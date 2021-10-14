Next Meeting Of CIS Foreign Ministers To Be Held In Dushanbe On April 8
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The next meeting of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in Dushanbe on April 8, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said on Thursday.
"At the meeting in a restricted format, it was decided to hold the next meeting of the CIS foreign ministers on April 8, 2022 in Dushanbe," Lebedev told the CIS meeting.