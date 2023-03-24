Next Package of Sanctions Against Russia to Fight Sanction Circumvention - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the 11th package of sanctions against Russia would include measures to address the circumvention of sanctions.

"The 11th package of sanctions will also and mainly deal with the question of circumvention and how we can go against it," von der Leyen said at a press conference after the summit in Brussels.