Next Step in Yaroshenko Case May Include Moscow Transfer Request Under Convention - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The next step in the case of Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, imprisoned in the US, may include a request from Moscow to transfer him under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Monday.

"I think the next stage, if something is going to happen, it maybe a request by the Russian government to have Yaroshenko transferred under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners," Tarasov said after the court from the Southern District of New York denied Yaroshenko's motion for compassionate release.