UrduPoint.com

Next Step In Yaroshenko Case May Include Moscow Transfer Request Under Convention - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:33 PM

Next Step in Yaroshenko Case May Include Moscow Transfer Request Under Convention - Lawyer

The next step in the case of Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, imprisoned in the US, may include a request from Moscow to transfer him under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The next step in the case of Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, imprisoned in the US, may include a request from Moscow to transfer him under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners, Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Monday.

"I think the next stage, if something is going to happen, it maybe a request by the Russian government to have Yaroshenko transferred under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners," Tarasov said after the court from the Southern District of New York denied Yaroshenko's motion for compassionate release.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia New York May From Government Court

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

49 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.