Nicaragua Grants Citizenship To Fugitive Former El Salvador President - State Media

Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Former El Salvador President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, charged with money laundering and placed on an international wanted list, has been granted Nicaraguan nationality, the official La Gaceta state-run newspaper said on Friday.

Earlier this week, El Salvador issued an international warrant for Ceren's and four other senior officials' arrests over illegal enrichment and money laundering from 2009-2014.

"Nicaraguan citizenship has been authorized for Salvador Sanchez Ceren, originally from El Salvador," the decree read.

The passports were also issued to the politician's family.

In 2019, Nicaragua granted citizenship to another former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes, who is accused of corruption and was president during the period of Ceren's alleged money laundering.

