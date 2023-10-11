Open Menu

Niger Military Rulers Order UN Official Out Within 72 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Niger military rulers order UN official out within 72 hours

Niger's post-coup military rulers have demanded in a statement seen by AFP on Wednesday that the United Nations coordinator in the West African country leave Niger within 72 hours

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Niger's post-coup military rulers have demanded in a statement seen by AFP on Wednesday that the United Nations coordinator in the West African country leave Niger within 72 hours.

The foreign ministry said in the statement dated Tuesday that the government had ordered Louise Aubin, the UN's resident and humanitarian coordinator, "to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours".

It pointed to "obstacles" which it said were presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "with a view to thwarting the full and complete participation of Niger" at last month's UN General Assembly.

The military regime has already criticised "the perfidious actions" of the UN chief, saying that they were "likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country".

Bakary Yaou Sangare, who before the coup was Niger's ambassador to the UN and is now its foreign minister, was the new leaders' chosen representative for the gathering.

But, according to a diplomatic source, there was also an application by the overthrown government to represent Niamey.

Because of the competing credentials, the matter was deferred and no representative from Niger was added to the speakers' list.

The decision to expel the UN official comes as France is withdrawing its 1,400-strong contingent in Niger after being ordered out by the coup leaders.

France's ambassador to Niger was also given his marching orders after the coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum, an ally of Paris.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations France Paris Niamey Niger All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive develop ..

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive development plan for labourer’s com ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered ..

Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered digital city concierge

4 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for eye health to be recognised as v ..

Gillani calls for eye health to be recognised as vital part of healthcare, devel ..

20 seconds ago
 Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants ..

Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants role in various fields

11 minutes ago
 Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai ..

Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai last eight

11 minutes ago
 180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

11 minutes ago
Madaris students, transgenders to participate in S ..

Madaris students, transgenders to participate in School Olympics

11 minutes ago
 Farrell sticks with winning formula for 'the big b ..

Farrell sticks with winning formula for 'the big boy stuff'

2 minutes ago
 ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contributi ..

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contribution to international energy flo ..

19 minutes ago
 Urban development issues transcend federal govt ma ..

Urban development issues transcend federal govt mandate, equally vital to engage ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor links development with advancement in new ..

Governor links development with advancement in new fields of education

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat inaugurated football tournament

DC Kohat inaugurated football tournament

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World