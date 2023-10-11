Open Menu

Niger Military Rulers Order UN Official Out Within 72 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Niger military rulers order UN official out within 72 hours

Niger's post-coup military regime has ordered the United Nations coordinator in the country to leave within 72 hours, blaming "obstacles" by the world body to its international recognition

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Niger's post-coup military regime has ordered the United Nations coordinator in the country to leave within 72 hours, blaming "obstacles" by the world body to its international recognition.

It comes a day after the United States cut off more than $500 million in assistance to Niger and as France begins withdrawing troops after they were also ordered out.

The Nigerien foreign ministry said in a statement, seen by AFP on Wednesday but dated Tuesday, that the government was expelling Louise Aubin, the UN's resident and humanitarian coordinator, "to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours".

Aubin, a Canadian, was appointed to the job in January 2021.

The regime pointed to "obstacles" which it said were presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "with a view to thwarting the full and complete participation of Niger" at last month's UN General Assembly in New York.

The military regime has already criticised "the perfidious actions" of the UN chief, saying they were "likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country".

Bakary Yaou Sangare, who before the coup was Niger's ambassador to the UN and is now its foreign minister, was the new leaders' chosen representative for the assembly.

But, according to a diplomatic source, there was also an application by the overthrown government to represent Niamey.

Because of the competing credentials, the matter was deferred and no representative from Niger was added to the speakers' list.

Sangare did not address the General Assembly.

In December, neighbouring Burkina Faso -- whose ruling junta also came to power in a coup -- expelled the UN's coordinator in the country.

It said Italian diplomat Barbara Manzi's decision to "unilaterally" withdraw non-essential UN staff from the capital Ouagadougou justified the move.

- French troops withdraw -

Niger's military regime said on Tuesday it escorted the first convoy of French soldiers from their base in the western town of Ouallam headed towards Chad.

Chad's capital N'Djamena is 1,600 kilometres (1,000 miles) from Niamey and is the base for French forces in the Sahel command.

Around 1,000 French troops were stationed in Niamey, with another 400 deployed at two forward bases in the northwest, near Mali and Burkina Faso, a hotbed of insurgent activity.

In addition to the departure by land, "three special flights" have been registered at the airport in Niamey, two for the departure of "97 special forces elements" and one "dedicated to logistics", Niger's new rulers said in a statement on national television.

The regime, which has assured the withdrawal would happen with "complete safety", said the disengagement would continue on "a timetable agreed to by both parties".

It is the third time in 18 months that French troops have been sent packing by a former African colony, dealing a severe blow to France's influence on the continent and prestige on the international stage.

France's ambassador to Niger was also given his marching orders by the leaders of the coup that toppled the French-backed president on July 26.

The United States on Tuesday declared that Niger's ousting of a democratic government -- seen as a key bulwark against Russia -- had been a coup.

"Any resumption of US assistance will require action... to usher in democratic governance in a quick and credible timeframe," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The United States, along with West African nations and former colonial power France, had been pressing the military to restore President Mohamed Bazoum.

Washington is keeping about 1,000 military personnel in Niger, but they are no longer actively training or assisting Niger forces, another US official said.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Washington France Job Ouagadougou Mali Niamey New York Burkina Faso Chad United States Niger January July December TV All From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dub ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Dubai Health Authority ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet calls for immediate halt of Israel ..

Federal Cabinet calls for immediate halt of Israel’s bombing on Gaza: Solangi

3 minutes ago
 GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM orders recovery of kidnapped SHO, pol ..

Caretaker CM orders recovery of kidnapped SHO, policemen

10 minutes ago
 NAB holds seminar on role of students in eradicati ..

NAB holds seminar on role of students in eradication of corruption

10 minutes ago
 16000 inspections made, 64 profiteers nabbed in 10 ..

16000 inspections made, 64 profiteers nabbed in 10 days across Multan division

10 minutes ago
DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical faci ..

DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical facilities

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt spends Rs 5.11 bln to promote oilseed ..

Punjab govt spends Rs 5.11 bln to promote oilseed crops: Saqib Ateel

2 minutes ago
 LCIMLA delegation visits Abbottabad district

LCIMLA delegation visits Abbottabad district

2 minutes ago
 BRI key element to understand people-centric gover ..

6 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Inter district Hockey League commences from Oct 12

Inter district Hockey League commences from Oct 12

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World