Open Menu

Nigeria Coach Hails Tireless Osimhen After Cameroon Win

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Nigeria coach hails tireless Osimhen after Cameroon win

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro hailed "fantastic" Victor Osimhen for the African footballer of the year's tireless performance as the Super Eagles beat Cameroon 2-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

"He didn't score but he had a fantastic game. It is not easy to stop that guy," Portuguese coach Peseiro said following the last-16 tie in Abidjan.

Ademola Lookman scored both goals, but Osimhen set up the first and his remarkable running and pressing created constant problems for the Cameroon defence.

"Ask the opposition defenders how much they suffered. The first goal, he created the goal. He is fantastic for our team," Peseiro added.

"Nobody can win a match alone, everybody has to play, but he is a good example.

"

Three-time champions Nigeria now advance to a quarter-final next Friday against Angola, and it remains to be seen if goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili will be able to play in that game after he was stretchered off late on against Cameroon.

"It is impossible to evaluate immediately the situation. We need 24-48 hours before we know, but if he cannot recover we will play with another goalkeeper," Peseiro said.

Of Angola, who topped their group and then defeated Namibia 3-0 in the last 16 on Saturday, Peseiro added: "They are a very good team. I think in this moment, all the teams can win this tournament.

"Angola have performed very well, and if we want to beat them we must do our best, like today."

Related Topics

Africa Stanley Abidjan Cameroon Nigeria Namibia Angola All Best Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

6 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

16 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

16 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

16 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

16 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

16 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

17 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

17 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

17 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

17 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

17 hours ago

More Stories From World